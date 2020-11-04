Iraq arrests PM’s adviser on corruption charges

Iraqi security forces yesterday arrested Raad Al-Haris, adviser to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and the country’s former deputy minister of electricity, over charges linked to corruption and mismanagement.

The Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq said in a statement that an arrest warrant had been issued against Raad Mohsen Ghazi Shabib Al-Haris based on a complaint filed against him by the permanent investigation committee.

The Iraqi penal code stipulates jail terms ranging from five to ten years and a fine of up to 5,000 Iraqi dinars ($4) for any public sector employee found guilty of using his position for personal gain.

In September, Al-Kadhimi formed a permanent committee to investigate cases of corruption and serious crimes.

Iraq: 58,000 displaced families returned to their homes, 35 camps closed