Israel demolishes 11 Palestinian homes in West Bank

November 4, 2020 at 2:32 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli excavators demolish the homes of Palestinians in the West Bank on 23 September 2020 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli military bulldozers yesterday demolished 11 homes in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank over “lack of construction permits”.

Moataz Bisharat, a Palestinain official responsible for monitoring Israeli settlement activity in the Jordan Valley, told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force had raided “the Hamsa bedouin community in the east of Tubas town, and demolished Palestinian homes there.”

He added that the community was inhabited by “23 Palestinian families living in corrugated iron houses.”

The head of Ibziq village council in the Jordan Valley region, Abdul Majeed Khdeirat, told the agency that the Israeli army had seized agricultural tractors, solar cells, and water tanks from the village.

Palestinian residents in the Jordan Valley region are continuisly subjected to demolition of their homes, and seizure of their property by the Israeli army. The 1.6 million dunam region currently accommodates around 13,000 Israeli settlers in 38 illegal settlements, and some 65,000 Palestinians scattered across 34 communities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently announced that his government would annex large areas of the West Bank including the Jordan Valley.

