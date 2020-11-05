Bahrain convicts 51 people over ‘Iran links’

The Bahrain High Criminal Court has convicted 51 people on charges of belonging to an “unnamed” militant group.

Bahrain claimed the convicts received orders as well as weapons from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to target “vital economic installations, security patrol sites, the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior and the Bahrain Defence Force”.

The Gulf state said some of the detainees targeted a bank ATM machine and a transport company, while others possessed bombs and other items.

The statement added that the arrests took place last year.

The kingdom explained that 27 of the convicts reside outside the country and were sentenced in absentia.

The court has sentenced the defendants to varying prison terms ranging from five years to life imprisonment and acquitted one person.

The statement did not name any of the convicts.

