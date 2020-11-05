PA calls on ICC to probe Israel’s ‘execution’ of Palestinian man

The Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned on Wednesday the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press has reported. The authority called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into this “execution” and other Israeli crimes without delay.

“We condemn the brutal execution of Bilal Adnan Rawahbeh, 29, by the Israeli occupation forces at Huwwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, on Wednesday at midday,” said the PA Foreign Ministry. “The silence of the international community regarding such crimes, the absence of sanctions against the occupation state or investigations and holding the killers and criminals accountable encourages more crimes.”

The ministry said it would continue with its efforts for the international community, NGOs and UN bodies to assume their responsibilities and fulfil their duties towards the Palestinians and their oppression. It reiterated that it would urge the ICC to open an investigation into Israel’s crimes.

READ: Israel is subjecting Palestinian children to physical and psychological abuse