Qatar distributes $100 to 100,000 poor families in Gaza

Qatar’s Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza yesterday began distributing $100 each to 100,000 poor Palestinian families in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

Palestinians, according to Anadolu, queued in front of government banks and other distribution points across the besieged enclave.

On Saturday, Qatar said it would pay $100 each to 100,000 poor Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, which has been under a strict Israeli siege for 14 consecutive years.

Since 2018, the Gulf state has been providing grants to poor families in Gaza as part of ceasefire understandings between Israel and resistance groups in the enclave.

A UN report issued in June 2018 said that 53 per cent of Palestinians in Gaza – over two million – live in poverty and 80 per cent depend on international aid.

