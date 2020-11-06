Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike after 103 days

Maher Al-Akhras, a Palestinian prisoner, ended his hunger strike on Friday after 103 days, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society confirmed his decision in an official statement saying the Israeli jail authorities will release him on Nov. 26.

Al-Akhras, 49, from the West Bank city of Jenin, began the hunger strike after he was detained under a draconian Israeli policy which allows authorities to hold detainees for more than one year without charge or trial.

He will spend the 20 days until his release in Kaplan Hospital where he will receive treatment, the statement said.

READ: Calls for UN, EU to pressure Israel to release hunger striking Palestinian prisoner

His wife, Taghreed Al-Akhras told Anadolu Agency: “Maher says that this triumph isn’t for him alone. It’s a triumph for all his fellows who are challenging the administrative detention by hunger strike.

“His strike let the world listen to the voice of the detainees and know about the suffering of those who are under administrative detention.”

Some 4,400 Palestinian political prisoners are languishing in Israeli jails, according to the Palestinian body. The figure includes 39 women and 155 children.