Muslim Brotherhood urge incoming US administration to end support for dictatorships

The Muslim Brotherhood on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the US elections. A statement issued by the movement’s Deputy General Guide, Ibrahim Munir, said Biden’s victory proves that the American people are still capable of enforcing their will.

The statement read: “On this occasion, we call upon the incoming American administration to reconsider previous policies of support for dictatorships around the world. We implore the Biden administration to repudiate the crimes and violations committed by tyrannical regimes against the rights of peoples.”

It added, “We regard policies that ignore the free choices of people and which foster relations with authoritarian regimes as absolutely inappropriate. They represent a choice to stand on the wrong side of history.”

The Muslim Brotherhood said it remained committed to supporting the free choices of people in the hope that they will lead to stable and just systems in which people enjoy dignified lives and in which the values of justice, democracy, equality, plurality and the protection of human rights are all upheld.

