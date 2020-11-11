Prominent activist killed in eastern Libya

A prominent human rights lawyer and activist was killed in a shooting in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi yesterday.

Hanan Al-Barassi was livestreaming to Facebook from her car when gunmen opened fire on her vehicle. A security source told AFP that Al-Barassi "was shot dead in Road 20, one of the main commercial streets in Benghazi."

Benghazi is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) who are loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

"[Al-Barassi's] tragic death illustrates the threats faced by Libyan women as they dare to speak out," the UN mission in Benghazi said in a statement, urging a prompt investigation into the killing.

Al-Barassi has been known to criticise human rights abuses by Haftar's forces. On Monday she posted on social media that said she was planning to publish a video exposing the corruption of Hafar's family.

