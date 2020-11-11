Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey to monitor ceasefire in Karabakh along with Russia, Erdogan says

November 11, 2020
Azerbaijan army firing munitions towards Armenian positions during on 20 October2020 [Azerbaijani Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey and Russia will jointly monitor the ceasefire agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish presidential office announced.

The office said that Erdogan discussed the creation of a "joint centre" in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.

"President Erdogan said Turkey will engage in supervising and monitoring activities together with Russia by means of a joint centre at a location to be designated by Azerbaijan in territories it saved from Armenia's occupation," the Turkish presidency said.

He stressed the importance of opening a corridor between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan exclave to allow the return of displaced Azeris.

After the ceasefire was announced, Armenian protesters stormed the country's parliament after authorities agreed to surrender the territories to Azerbaijan.

The ceasefire deal and the signing of the peace agreement came after Azerbaijan captured the strategic city of Shusha on Sunday.

Russia: MENA conflicts are 'hotbeds of terrorism'

