Israel: Sinai peacekeeper helicopter crashes, causing casualties

A helicopter with a US-led peacekeeper force in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, causing casualties, the Israeli military said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) office in Israel confirmed there had been a helicopter accident but withheld further comment pending an investigation.

Founded after Egypt's 1979 peace deal with Israel, the MFO has drawn troops from the United States, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Britain and Uruguay. It is headquartered in Rome.

