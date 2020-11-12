Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: Sinai peacekeeper helicopter crashes, causing casualties

November 12, 2020 at 8:02 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, US
SINAI, EGYPT: Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) helicopter and personnel work at the site of the French military transport aircraft crash at the village of Biat Jered in the Sinai region, 07 May 2007. Nine members of a multinational peacekeeping force, eight French nationals and one Canadian, were killed when their plane crashed yesterday during an emergency landing in Egypt's Sinai peninsula. A French military probe into the deadly crash of an aircraft carrying peacekeepers in Egypt's northern Sinai region is to begin tomorrow, French officials said today. AFP PHOTO/KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) helicopter and personnel work at the site of the French military transport aircraft crash at the village of Biat Jered in the Sinai region, 07 May 2007 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 12, 2020 at 8:02 pm

A helicopter with a US-led peacekeeper force in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, causing casualties, the Israeli military said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) office in Israel confirmed there had been a helicopter accident but withheld further comment pending an investigation.

Founded after Egypt's 1979 peace deal with Israel, the MFO has drawn troops from the United States, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Britain and Uruguay. It is headquartered in Rome.

