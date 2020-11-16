Turkey moves motion on troop deployment in Azerbaijan

The Turkish Presidency today submitted a motion to parliament to deploy Turkish troops in Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government, seeks to deploy troops for peacekeeping in Upper Karabakh region for one year.

The deployment "will be for the benefit and welfare of the people in the region," the motion said, adding the move will also be in Turkey's national interests.

The motion will be voted on in parliament tomorrow.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on 27 September.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Azerbaijan and Armenia had signed a deal to end the conflict in Upper Karabakh.

