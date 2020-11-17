Egypt warships crosses Turkey to conduct manoeuvres with Russia

Three Egyptian warships crossed the Bosphorus Strait on their way to take part in drills with Russian Naval Force in the Black Sea, Turkish daily Hurriyet reported on Sunday.

The Egyptian National Navy warships named 'El Fateh', 'Alexandria' and 'Fahmy' sailed through the Dardanelles to the Sea of Marmara, Bosphorus, the paper reported.

That is the first time the Bridge of Friendship joint naval exercise is taking place in the Black Sea as it used to be held in the Mediterranean.

The 2020 drills will continue until the end of the year, the report added.

According to Al Arabiya, joint exercises between Egypt and Russia began in 2017 to build greater military relations.

