Pompeo meets only with Christian leader in Turkey, with no official talks

November 18, 2020 at 3:07 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, US
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement on 24 August 2020 [DEBBIE HILL/AFP/Getty Images]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey yesterday which included no meetings with Turkish officials, AP reported.

Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, only met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Bartholomew I, the leader of around 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate.

Pompeo also stated that the US leads the world in responding to the humanitarian crisis in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Today, we announced aid for people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a lasting solution," he said.

Pompeo was met with protests in Turkey.

