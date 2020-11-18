Pompeo meets only with Christian leader in Turkey, with no official talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey yesterday which included no meetings with Turkish officials, AP reported.

Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, only met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Bartholomew I, the leader of around 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate.

Honored to meet with His All-Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, and to visit the Patriarchal Church of St. George today. As leader of the Orthodox world, the Ecumenical Patriarchate is a key partner as we continue to champion religious freedom around the globe. pic.twitter.com/1u96nPZwgV — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 17, 2020

Pompeo also stated that the US leads the world in responding to the humanitarian crisis in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Today, we announced aid for people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a lasting solution," he said.

When humanitarian disaster strikes, the U.S. leads the world in responding. Today, we announced aid for people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-engage with the @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a lasting solution. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 17, 2020

Pompeo was met with protests in Turkey.

