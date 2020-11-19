EU provides $59m grant to support Syria refugee training in Turkey

The European Union has provided a support grant of €50 million ($59.1 million) to 55 vocational and technical schools in eight Turkish states with high populations of Syrian refugees, Anadolu reported.

The agency quoted the director of the Department of Social Partners and Projects at the Turkish Ministry of Education, Shinor Cetin, as saying that the project aims to provide direct support for more than 10,000 Turkish and Syrian students, in order to enhance social and economic integration between the Turkish community and Syrian refugees and to encourage vocational training by increasing job opportunities and experiences.

According to the Turkish official, the project which is run by the General Directorate of Vocational and Technical Education in the Turkish Ministry of Education, will be implemented in 55 vocational schools in the states of Istanbul, Bursa, Gaziantep, Kilis, Sanliurfa, Mersin, Adana and Hatay.

