Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Rouhani: Iran-US relations will be based on 'opportunities not threats'

November 19, 2020 at 11:41 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran on 14 November 2020 [IRN Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran on 14 November 2020 [IRN Presidency/Anadolu Agency]
 November 19, 2020 at 11:41 am

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country's relations with the United States during the presidency of Joe Biden, will take the course of opportunities rather than the climate of threats, Anadolu reported.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, yesterday, Rouhani said when Biden assumes power, the United States would once again abide by international law, adding that his optimism about the change in US policies during the Biden era does not mean that Tehran is willing to enter into negotiations with Washington.

"Some parties inside Iran seek to polish the US image. Do not do this, as the last American administration was a terrorist. We must not seek to purify and acquit the terrorist and criminal American administration, as acquitting America from its criminal activities is a free service offered by some to attack the Iranian government and spread despair among the people. It is the biggest national betrayal," he added.

Ahead of the US elections, Biden announced that he would rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement signed with Iran if he wins.

READ: Iran accuses Saudi of 'scapegoating' its way to develop nuclear weapons

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments