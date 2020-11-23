UAE: Princess Haya 'paid bodyguard lover' to cover up 2-year affair

Jordan's Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein, the former wife of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, is reported to have paid her British bodyguard lover $1.6 million to keep quiet about their secret two-year affair in addition to showering him with lavish gifts including a £16,000 ($21,353) watch and a vintage shotgun, the Daily Mail revealed.

The daughter of the late King of Jordan is also said to have paid similar amounts to buy the silence from three of the bodyguard's fellow colleagues.

Details of her relationship with Russell Flowers were raised during the recent and bitter divorce hearing against the 70-year-old Emirati ruler at the High Court in London, in which Princess Haya won custody of the royal couple's two children who she currently lives with in Kensington, West London. The billionaire sheikh failed earlier this year in keeping the publication of his marital feud secret.

The court revelations that she "embarked upon an adulterous relationship with one of her male bodyguards" also ended Flowers' four-year marriage, leaving his wife "devastated" and, according to her friends, her husband was "seduced" by the 46-year-old princess.

Flowers, 37, who served for five years in the Princess of Wales Roya Regiment began working full-time as a bodyguard for Princess Haya in 2016, accompanying her on many overseas trips. One source close to his wife claimed that during trips abroad, the princess would always insist that they had connecting rooms. While she was in UK, they would be out "almost every night" and on some occasions would not return home until the next morning.

Princess Haya married Al-Maktoum in 2004 becoming his sixth and youngest wife until she fled the country last year with her two children, initially to Germany before settling in London.

