Extent of damage caused by Houthi attack on Saudi oil facility revealed

Media outlets yesterday shared photos of the damage caused by the Yemeni Houthis' cruise missile attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in the northern Saudi city of Jeddah owned by Saudi Aramco on Monday.

Reuters quoted an Aramco official as saying that the plant's customers were not affected by the attack, however, he noted that the attack caused one of 13 tanks in the plant to stop working.

According to the official, the "vital" plant distributes more than 120,000 barrels of petroleum products per day, adding that the fire resulting from the attack was extinguished within 40 minutes without causing injury to anyone.

The official pointed out that the missile hit an oil storage tank from the top, causing "severe damage" to the tank ceiling and creating a gap about two metres wide.

The photos showed black marks and some damage around the tank's upper edge.

Earlier on Monday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the Aramco oil plant.

