Saudi: Fire at petroleum products station in Jeddah extinguished

November 23, 2020 at 8:50 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A general view shows the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Dammam city, 450 kms east of the Saudi capital Riyadh, 23 November 2007. [AFP PHOTO/HASSAN AMMAR / Getty]
A general view shows the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 23 November 2007 [AFP PHOTO/HASSAN AMMAR/Getty]
An official at Saudi Arabia's ministry of energy said that a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah as a result of an attack with a projectile, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The official said that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries or casualties, SPA reported.

He said that Saudi Aramco's supply of fuel to its customers was not affected, SPA said.

Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that Houthi forces fired a missile that struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah.

