Jordan demands international pressure to stop Israel settlement expansion

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah Al-Fayez yesterday condemned Israel's approval of 540 new settlement units in the illegal settlement of Har Homa in occupied East Jerusalem, Safa news agency reported.

Al-Fayez stressed that these settlement activities are "completely rejected" as "they amount to violations to international law and the UN resolutions on top of which Resolution 2334."

He stressed that the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories "is a unilateral measure that undermines peace efforts and the two-state solution, based on achieving just and comprehensive peace."

Two days prior to the approval of 540 new settlement units, the PLO said that Israel is pushing forward measures that would impose new realities on the ground through the approval of more new settlement units and settlement expansion before US President Donald Trump leaves office.

On 9 November, rights group Peace Nowrevealed that Israeli doubled the number of settlement units built during the past four years – between 2017 and 2020, stating that 26,331 news settlement units were approved during this time compared to 10,33 settlement units between 2013 and 2016.

