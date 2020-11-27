Childhood home of Jesus may have been found in Nazareth, says British scholar 

A British archaeologist from the University of Reading believes that a crypt under an ancient church in Nazareth could have been the childhood home of Jesus Christ, Al-Araby has reported. Professor Kent Dark is confident that the evidence for this belief is strong.

Dark has published his findings in a new book called The Sisters of Nazareth Convent. In it he says that the site in question was first suggested as the possible location of the home of Jesus and his mother Mary in the 19th century.

The archaeologist explains that the church was built four centuries later on top of the house in such a way that the first-century home underneath could be preserved. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that whoever built the church in that way must have thought that the house was a "pretty significant" religious site.

