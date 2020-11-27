Portuguese / Spanish / English

China protests against US Iran-related sanctions 

November 27, 2020 at 3:28 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, China, News, US
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in Beijing on 8 April 2020 [GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images]
China yesterday lodged strong protests to the United States after the latter imposed new sanctions related to Iran on four Chinese entities.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Zhao Lijian, urged the US "to correct its mistakes."

On Wednesday, the US special envoy to Iran, Elliot Abrams, said Washington would impose sanctions on four Chinese entities, accusing them and Russia of "carrying out activities in promoting Iran's missile programme."

