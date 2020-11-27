China protests against US Iran-related sanctions 

China yesterday lodged strong protests to the United States after the latter imposed new sanctions related to Iran on four Chinese entities.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Zhao Lijian, urged the US "to correct its mistakes."

On Wednesday, the US special envoy to Iran, Elliot Abrams, said Washington would impose sanctions on four Chinese entities, accusing them and Russia of "carrying out activities in promoting Iran's missile programme."

READ: Saudi Arabia must free its Uyghur detainees