Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Arab coalition targets areas near Sana'a airport

November 29, 2020 at 12:26 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UN, Yemen
This picture taken on February 3, 2020 shows a view of a United Nations Bombardier CRJ-200LR aircraft at Sanaa International Airport outside the Yemeni capital, that is meant to transport Yemeni child patients for a medical evacuation bound for the Jordanian capital amman. - Yemeni children in critical need of medical care were evacuated on February 3 from the rebel-held capital Sanaa, in what the United Nations hopes will be the first of many "mercy flights". Seven young patients and their relatives flew out of Sanaa airport, which a Saudi-led coalition supporting the embattled Yemeni government has kept closed to commercial flights since 2016. The UN-marked plane later landed in the Jordanian capital Amman, where passengers were placed in buses which immediately ferried them to hospitals, an AFP photographer said. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on February 3, 2020 shows a view of a United Nations Bombardier CRJ-200LR aircraft at Sanaa International Airport outside the Yemeni capital [MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 29, 2020 at 12:26 pm

Yemen's Houthis accused the Saudi-led Arab coalition on Sunday of targeting areas under their control in capital Sana'a, Anadolu Agency reports.

The coalition launched two airstrikes near the Sana'a International Airport, the Houthi-run TV broadcaster al-Masira reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has not yet issued a response.

Yemen has been beset by violence since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

MSF: Scabies outbreak among Yemen's displaced 

The crisis escalated in 2015 as a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, which is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Middle Eastern country is facing "the world's worst humanitarian crisis," according to the UN, and many people do not have the essentials they need to survive such as food and water.

The UNICEF has said that millions of children's lives are at "high risk" as the country moves closer to famine.

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUNYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments