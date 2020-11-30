Calls on UN to intervene on behalf of Egypt detainees

An international law firm based in London and Istanbul has called on the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances to immediately intervene on behalf of an Egyptian family that has suffered torture in detention.

Omar Gamal Metwally Ibrahim was arrested on 24 March 2014 and tortured for three years in four different police stations, two intelligence centres and seven prisons after he protested against the coup in 2013.

Omar's two brothers Abdulrahman and Abdulaziz were also arrested and tortured in connection with Omar's activities.

Omar's father was arrested in 2013 and tortured but released after two years in prison.

"These submissions are only a fraction of the abysses endured by the innocent Egyptian people," said Yakup Bozdag, solicitor at Stoke White.

"The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and the UN Working Group on the same are the final hope for justice for our clients, and thousands of others in Egypt's prisons. With these submissions, we call on the UN to urgently halt Egypt's violations with immediate effect."

Stoke White is calling to end and investigate the torture of Abdulrahman, for information to be given on his health condition and allow him access to medical care.

After he had been in prison for six days Abdulrahman's mother visited him and told Stoke White that he was unable to talk or walk properly.

He was hung up on metal bars, given electric shocks, had cigarettes stubbed out on his body and was blindfolded naked. He was not given access to medical care despite the fact that his shoulders were dislocated.

The law firm has also asked for information on Abdulaziz's whereabouts and health and asked for those responsible for his torture to be brought to justice.

Abdulaziz was arrested in 2017 at the end of a university exam. His family, friends and lawyer still don't know where he is being held.

Gulden Sonmez, counsel for the family, said: "Egypt's systematic torture and ill treatment needs no introduction. Civilians are tried in military courts, and all hallmarks of a fair trial violated. The United Nation's mechanisms is the last resort for any form of justice related intervention for our clients in Egypt."