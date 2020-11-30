Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egyptian convicted of stealing $6m from Kuwait company to be extradited, report says

November 30, 2020 at 4:24 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Middle East, News
A Kuwaiti man stops at a currency exchange shop in Kuwait City on 7 September 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images]
A Kuwaiti man stops at a currency exchange shop in Kuwait City on 7 September 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images]
 November 30, 2020 at 4:24 pm

Egypt and Kuwait are deliberating plans for Cairo to extradite an Egyptian citizen accused of stealing 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($6.23 million) during his time working in the Arab Gulf country as an accountant.

According to Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper, Egypt arrested the citizen last week after Cairo received a Red Notice from Interpol.

Interpol's website defines a Red Notice as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

The two countries' authorities had been in contact since the accountant was convicted of stealing 1.9 Kuwaiti dinars from a telecoms company he was working for in Kuwait, Al Rai reported, pointing to bilateral agreements on extradition.

It added that procedures to extradite the accountant are underway without specifying the date these procedures are expected to be completed.

READ: Kuwait to cease hiring foreigners in public oil sector amid debt crisis

Categories
AfricaEgyptKuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments