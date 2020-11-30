Egyptian convicted of stealing $6m from Kuwait company to be extradited, report says

Egypt and Kuwait are deliberating plans for Cairo to extradite an Egyptian citizen accused of stealing 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($6.23 million) during his time working in the Arab Gulf country as an accountant.

According to Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper, Egypt arrested the citizen last week after Cairo received a Red Notice from Interpol.

Interpol's website defines a Red Notice as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

The two countries' authorities had been in contact since the accountant was convicted of stealing 1.9 Kuwaiti dinars from a telecoms company he was working for in Kuwait, Al Rai reported, pointing to bilateral agreements on extradition.

It added that procedures to extradite the accountant are underway without specifying the date these procedures are expected to be completed.

