Turkey's Erdogan reiterates pledge to work towards an independent Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday reiterated his pledge to continue working towards the establishment of an independent, sovereign and unified Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders.

In a video message to the 23rd annual convention of the Muslim American Society, Erdogan said: "The Turks must defend the rights of Jerusalem, even with their lives", stressing that it is "the honour of the Islamic nation".

"We work through all forums to defend the issue of Jerusalem. We are working with all our strength to end the occupation's policies, injustice and genocide against our Palestinian brothers," he added.

The president called on the Islamic world to put its differences aside and unite in the face of attacks on Islamic sanctities.

Report: Israel to allow Saudi to run charities in East Jerusalem to curb Turkey's influence