Yousef calls for intensifying solidarity with Palestinians

Dr Essam Yousef, head of the Popular International Committee to Support Gaza, yesterday called for intensifying support for Palestinians and rejecting rapprochement with the Israeli occupation.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Yousef said: "This day, which was announced by the UN, is important so that international solidarity with the Palestinians must be activated in the light of their suffering under occupation, siege and settlement."

Yousef also said that all the international resolutions support Palestinian people and their rights, and "strongly condemn" the practices of the Israeli occupation which "is usurping Palestine".

#United4Palestine – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

"However," he said, "Palestine needs more than this. It needs much work in partnership with everyone to guarantee the achievement of Palestinian rights."

At the same time, Yousef reiterated the importance of "reinforcing partnership with all the world nations," pointing out that revolutions proved that they won through "international solidarity, as well as resilience, which is the basis of success."

Yousef called for moving from the status of emotional solidarity, which is important, to practical solidarity represented in direct initiatives and projects "that deal with the hard reality in Palestine in general and in the Gaza Strip in particular."