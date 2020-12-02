Iran government rejects parliament's decision to increase uranium enrichment

The Iranian government has rejected parliament's decision to raise the annual enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent and stop international inspections of the country's nuclear facilities.

A spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said parliament's decision will not contribute to lifting sanctions, adding that the decision must be discussed in the Supreme National Security Council.

Rabiei warned that the parliament's decision would lead to more sanctions being imposed on Iran, saying: "The Parliament has no right to interfere in these issues, and we hope the Guardian Council will take into account legal obstacles and national interests before approving the decision."

The Iranian Parliament voted on Sunday in favour of the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions law which requires the government to boost annual enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent and stop international inspections of the country's nuclear facilities.

The vote came following the assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.

