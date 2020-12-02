Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran government rejects parliament's decision to increase uranium enrichment

December 2, 2020 at 11:14 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
Iranian Government Spokesperson Ali Rabiei answers the press members questions as he holds a press conference in Tehran, Iran on October 06, 2020 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian Government Spokesperson Ali Rabiei answers the press members questions as he holds a press conference in Tehran, Iran on October 06, 2020 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
 December 2, 2020 at 11:14 am

The Iranian government has rejected parliament's decision to raise the annual enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent and stop international inspections of the country's nuclear facilities.

A spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said parliament's decision will not contribute to lifting sanctions, adding that the decision must be discussed in the Supreme National Security Council.

Rabiei warned that the parliament's decision would lead to more sanctions being imposed on Iran, saying: "The Parliament has no right to interfere in these issues, and we hope the Guardian Council will take into account legal obstacles and national interests before approving the decision."

The Iranian Parliament voted on Sunday in favour of the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions law which requires the government to boost annual enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent and stop international inspections of the country's nuclear facilities.

The vote came following the assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.

READ: Iran moves nuclear centrifuges underground, exceeds limit by 12 times

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments