MEMO in conversation with: Abir Tobji

December 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Join us for a live conversation with co-founder of the Celebrating Syria Festival Abir Tobji to discuss the upcoming event, set to kick off online on 5 December.
The festival, which is the first such event dedicated to showcasing Syrian arts and culture in the UK, will feature a stand-up comedy act, a political cartoon exhibition, film screenings and music gigs.
Tobji is also a project manager at the People's History Museum in Manchester and a volunteer at Rethink Rebuild Society.
2nd December 2020, 4PM GMT
