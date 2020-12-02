MEMO in conversation with: Abir Tobji

Portuguese / Spanish / English

Join us for a live conversation with co-founder of the Celebrating Syria Festival Abir Tobji to discuss the upcoming event, set to kick off online on 5 December.

The festival, which is the first such event dedicated to showcasing Syrian arts and culture in the UK, will feature a stand-up comedy act, a political cartoon exhibition, film screenings and music gigs.

Tobji is also a project manager at the People's History Museum in Manchester and a volunteer at Rethink Rebuild Society.

2nd December 2020, 4PM GMT

