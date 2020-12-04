Israel, US armies intensify coordination for possible Iran retaliation to top scientist assassination

Senior officers from the Israeli army have recently met with their counterparts from the US Central Command to strengthen coordination and preparation for a possible Iranian retaliation to the assassination of Tehran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported.

The paper divulged that several defence measures had been taken as part of the coordination, including joint detection of missiles launched at Israeli or US targets in the region.

According to the paper, the Israeli army officials expect Iran to retaliate this month, to keep a safe distance from the date of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January.

Moreover, Israel rules out the possibility of Hezbollah involvement in such an attack, since the Lebanese militia is currently involved in regional military escalations.

US official: Israel behind Iranian scientist's killing

The newspaper stressed that Iran still has a number of options for revenge in Iraq and Syria, and perhaps even through the Houthis in Yemen, who could threaten the Israeli maritime trade through the Red Sea.

Last Friday, senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by unknown gunmen near the capital of Tehran.

While no one has officially claimed responsibility for the assassination, the Iranian authorities hold Israel responsible for the attack.