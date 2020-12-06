Turkey: Coup-plotting jet pilot sentenced to 648 years

A court handed a former military pilot three aggravated life sentences and over 640 years in prison for his role in Turkey's July 15 coup attempt in 2016, reported Anadolu Agency.

In a recent trial of officers at the Akinci Airbase, which served as the headquarters for the failed coup attempt four years ago, the court ruled in favour of aggravated life sentences for several military officers, including former pilot lieutenant Mustafa Ozkan, as well as civilians who helped plot and carry out the scheme.

Ozkan was sentenced to 648 years for attempting to overthrow Turkey's constitutional order and attempted premeditated murder.

During the coup attempt, Ozkan, who flew an F-16 fighter jet at speeds that broke the sound barrier above the capital Ankara where he bombed the police headquarters, killing two people and injuring 39 others.

Initially, Ozkan denied his role in the coup, saying he did not fly that night and knew nothing of the attempt in claims prosecutors later disproved.

Read: How an iPhone defeated the tanks in Turkey

Separately, 1,511 convicts were handed jail terms ranging from 14 months to 20 years, while some defendants were acquitted in the nationwide cases.

The remaining trials continue in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and seven other provinces.

According to the Turkish state, US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen and his supporters orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and some 2,200 injured.

Opinion: Why and how the Turkish coup failed