Algeria resumes domestic flights

Algerian authorities yesterday resumed domestic flights after they were suspended months ago due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Sources told local media that the government had not resumed international flights, adding that the domestic flights were resumed amid "strict implementation of health measures to prevent the spread of the virus."

Algerian Prime Minister, Abdulaziz Jarad, announced last week a resumption of all domestic flights across the North African country.

There are a total of 88,252 coronavirus cases in Algeria, 2,516 of whom have died, and 57,146 others have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

Algeria party: 'European Parliament issues resolution to blackmail country'