Erdogan's reception of Jerusalem sheikh bears 'important messages'

The International Jerusalem Foundation based in Lebanon said on Saturday that Turkish President Recep Erdogan's reception of Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri bears "important messages".

In a statement, the foundation said that the reception bears "support and solidarity with the Sheikh who has been subject to brutal Israeli harassment."

According to the statement, the foundation considered this reception as an "official declaration that Turkey adopts the ideology represented by Sheikh Sabri," stating that "it is the ideology of those who stick to Jerusalem and face off the occupation's policies."

Meanwhile, the foundation considered the timing of the reception as "very important" as it is coincided with the announcement of many deals that aim to "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and the "shamefulÂ race towards the normalisation of tiesÂ with the Israel enemy."

In the statement, the foundation thanked Erdogan over his stances regarding the holy city "which prove that Jerusalem is in the heart of the Turkish agenda and Turkey will never give up supporting it."

Sabri is visiting Turkey for several days and meeting political and religious figures. On Friday he led the Friday prayer atÂ Hagia Sophia MosqueÂ in Istanbul. Erdogan attended the prayer.

