Muslim Brotherhood does not rule out change in Egypt, region with Biden administration

Deputy Supreme Guide of Muslim Brotherhood,Â Ibrahim Munir, said on Saturday he does not rule out change in Egypt and the region when US President-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House,Â AnadoluÂ reported.

Speaking toÂ Al Jazeera Mubasher, Munir said that economic woes and COVID-19 "could push for a change", but this needs "calm and rearrangement", adding that the human rights issue in Egypt could be a third factor for the potential change.

He does not expect Biden to put "immediate" pressure on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to release prisoners because the president-elect "needs time to get ready" for such a move, Munir explained, pointing to meetings held with American officials.

Munir expects Biden's Egypt policy to have changed from the time he served as vice-president for Barack Obama. "Years passed and the Department of State and the US administration reviewed what is happening in Egypt," Munir said.

While the US' view on the Muslim Brotherhood "was changed", Munir said: "We will not offer anything to America, but we will introduce political Islam to the world, which will find it different from what has been said about it."

Meanwhile, the Muslim Brotherhood leader called for the US to "return to the values of democracy and respect the will of nations."

