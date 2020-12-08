Erdogan warns EU of 'strategic blindness' regarding East Mediterranean

Turkey's president has warned the EU to "get rid of its strategic blindness" over the issues with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, international news agencies reported on Monday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the bloc not to be used by Greece and Cyprus to target his country.

Erdogan's remarks in a pre-recorded message to a workshop in Antalya followed reports that the EU is to discuss sanctions against Turkey during the meeting of its member states slated for 10-11 December. According to Bloomberg, this reflects the deterioration of relations between Turkey and Greece as well as Turkey and the Greek-Cypriot government over hydrocarbon energy exploration in Eastern Mediterranean waters claimed by these two countries, which have been refusing to turn to international law to end the dispute.

The Daily Sabah reported Erdogan telling the EU countries that Turkey is in favour of peace, cooperation and justice in the Eastern Mediterranean rather than tensions. He emphasised that his country will not accept any plans that restrict it to a limited zone, a hint at the fact that Turkey has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

"We are not after exploiting anyone's rights but are only taking a firm stance against pirates who try to take our rights away," explained Erdogan. A report in Hurriyet Daily News quoted the president saying that diplomacy should be given a chance if it is desired to progress towards a permanent solution in the Mediterranean.

READ: Foreign Ministry: Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E.Med

"That is because diplomacy and negotiation provide the shortest and safest path to bring us together around a common denominator. Turkey has maintained its equanimity since 2003 despite the spoiled acts of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration. We preserve the same conciliatory stance today as well."

The Turkish president noted that his government has already told its counterparts that Turkey will not give in to threats or blackmail and will not allow expansionism. "We believe we can solve the problems of the Eastern Mediterranean by not excluding each other but by bringing all the actors together around the same table."