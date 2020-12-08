Libya arrests kidnappers of abducted doctor

Libyan security forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have arrested the kidnappers of the head of the Orthopedic Department in Tripoli's Al-Hadba General Hospital , Siddiq Ben Della, who was freed by local security, the country's Ministry of the Interior announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the ministry said that Della "was unharmed and in good health", adding that the case had been "referred to the public prosecutor to undergo necessary legal procedures."

"The kidnappers had criminal records related to similar crimes," the ministry pointed out.

Della told Al-Wasat earlier that he was in "good health", adding that he had not expected to be freed "in only four days".

Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, praised the security forces for their "outstanding effort".

"We pledge to provide the necessary protection for all doctors and medical personnel who are making tremendous efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic," he stressed.

The United Nations yesterday also hailed the release of Della, calling for a full and independent inquiry into this incident and all incidents of arbitrary detention and kidnapping perpetrated by armed groups who continue to undermine the rule of law across Libya."

Siddiq Khalfallah Ben Della, a 66-year-old university professor, well-known orthopedic surgeon and deputy head of a local hospital, was kidnapped in Tripoli on 1 December when his car was ambushed by four armed uniformed men.

Libya has been mired in turmoil since the toppling of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.