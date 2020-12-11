Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect

As coronavirus cases increase in the besieged Gaza Strip have forced authorities to impose a second lockdown from 11 December 2020
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
