Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect
As coronavirus cases increase in the besieged Gaza Strip have forced authorities to impose a second lockdown from 11 December 2020
December 11, 2020 at 9:53 am
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza hours before a second lockdown comes into effect on 10 December 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
READ: EU delegation visits Gaza to assess coronavirus treatment
Related