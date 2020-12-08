EU delegation visits Gaza to assess coronavirus treatment

Delegation from the EU in Gaza to assess the health situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on 8 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Delegation from the EU in Gaza to assess the health situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on 8 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Delegation from the EU in Gaza to assess the health situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on 8 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Delegation from the EU in Gaza to assess the health situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on 8 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Delegation from the EU in Gaza to assess the health situation amid the coronavirus outbreak on 8 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A EU delegation arrived in the besieged Gaza Strip today to assess the health situation in the Palestinian territory amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The delegation visited the European Hospital in Gaza for treatment of COVID-19 patients. It will also visit EU-funded projects in Gaza and meet representatives of the territory's civil society.

The EU said in a statement yesterday that the visit aims to show solidarity with the residents of Gaza and to review the health situation in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza has been struggling to curb the coronavirus outbreak amid a shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the 13-year Israeli blockade.

Health authorities in Gaza have reported around 25,500 virus infections, including 149 deaths, since March.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, representative of the European Union in the Palestinian territories, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, said: "We have come here to learn about the problems of the Gaza Strip and provide support in the name of the European Union."

"We offer our support to the Palestinian cause and we seek fully to achieve Palestinian independence, and Gaza is an integral part of Palestine."

He said the EU was working with the WHO to ensure Palestinians obtain the coronavirus vaccine, adding that it is also vital that the work of UNRWA continues to be supported to the benefit of refugees.