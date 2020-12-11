Israel launches mock raids in south Lebanon airspace

December 11, 2020 at 3:08 pm
Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out "intensive mock raids" in the southern Lebanese areas of Nabatieh and Iqlim Al-Toufah yesterday.
This comes as part of Israel's repeated violations of Lebanon's airspace.
The official news agency added that Israel carried out the raids at a medium altitude.
Lebanese has witnessed an atmosphere of cautious calm after a series of infiltration operations from Lebanese territories into Israel over recent weeks.
UN-sponsored negotiations between the two sides over maritime border demarcation are currently suspended.
READ: Hezbollah drone crosses into Israel during military exercise
CategoriesIsraelLebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments