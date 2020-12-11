Israel launches mock raids in south Lebanon airspace

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out "intensive mock raids" in the southern Lebanese areas of Nabatieh and Iqlim Al-Toufah yesterday.

This comes as part of Israel's repeated violations of Lebanon's airspace.

The official news agency added that Israel carried out the raids at a medium altitude.

Lebanese has witnessed an atmosphere of cautious calm after a series of infiltration operations from Lebanese territories into Israel over recent weeks.

UN-sponsored negotiations between the two sides over maritime border demarcation are currently suspended.

READ: Hezbollah drone crosses into Israel during military exercise