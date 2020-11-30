Lebanon arrests 2 Sudan migrants crossing into Israel

The Lebanese army yesterday said it had arrested two Sudanese immigrants as they attempted to infiltrate into Israel.

"A patrol from the Lebenese Intelligence Directorate arrested two Sudanese people at about 03:00 on in the outskirts of the country's southern border city of Meiss El Jabal, attempting to infiltrate into the occupied Palestinian territories," the army announced in a statment.

The statement added that the Israeli forces had forced the two people "to return to Lebanon," noting that an investigation was opened into the case.

Securing borders between Lebanon and Israel is one of the tasks of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

