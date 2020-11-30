Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon arrests 2 Sudan migrants crossing into Israel

November 30, 2020
A general view of Lebanese and the southernmost area of Naqoura, by the border with Israel, upon arrival of Lebanese and Israeli committee, in Naqoura, Lebanon on 14 October 2020. [Ali Abdo - Anadolu Agency]
The Lebanese army yesterday said it had arrested two Sudanese immigrants as they attempted to infiltrate into Israel.

"A patrol from the Lebenese Intelligence Directorate arrested two Sudanese people at about 03:00 on in the outskirts of the country's southern border city of  Meiss El Jabal, attempting to infiltrate into the occupied Palestinian territories," the army announced in a statment.

The statement added that the Israeli forces had forced the two people "to return to Lebanon," noting that an investigation was opened into the case.

Securing borders between Lebanon and Israel is one of the tasks of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

