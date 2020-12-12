Lawyers urge UK government to secure furlough from prison for UK-Iran national 

The legal team representing British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori and his family have expressed grave concerns over reports of the presence of COVID-19 in the prison where Ashoori is currently being held.

A press release by the legal team led by Nigel Edwards QC and Haydee Dijkstal confirmed that they had received information indicating that the virus had been detected in close proximity to Ashoori's cell, and Ashoori's cellmate, a 74-year-old dual national, now has a very high temperature and excruciating body aches.

The Foreign and Commonwealth office has been informed of Ashoori's circumstances. The 66-year-old is believed to be extremely vulnerable and faces an imminent threat from the virus.

"The legal team calls on the UK government to take urgent steps to protect Mr Ashoori's life and right to health by securing his immediate furlough from prison. Mr Ashoori has been arbitrarily detained for over three years and subjected to gross violations to his fundamental fair trial and due process rights, as well as his right against torture," the statement read.

It added: "The conditions of his detention have breached international minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners, and reports of the virus within close proximity of Mr Ashoori now risks violating his right to health and life if immediate steps are not taken."