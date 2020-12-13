Coronavirus kills 4 in Sudan, sickens 134 in Qatar

Coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sudan and sickened 134 others in Qatar, health authorities said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Sudanese Health Ministry said 303 people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the nationwide tally to 21,147 confirmed cases, including 1,344 deaths.

The ministry said 372 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 12,227.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry confirmed 134 new infections and 143 recoveries, bringing the caseload to 140,961, including 240 deaths, and 138,490 recoveries.

