Turkey Parliament Speaker: 'Iran's accusations against Erdogan unacceptable'

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop on Saturday condemned Iranian authorities over unfair accusations against the Turkish president for reading a poem during a ceremony in Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The unseemly attitude of some Iranian officials against our president, who always bravely defended the law against the embargo and isolation imposed on Iran, can never be accepted," Sentop, posted on Twitter.

Noting that the reaction Iran showed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "they have not shown to those who imposed sanctions on their country".

"I strongly condemn the [baseless] statements and ugly publishings [from Iran]," he said.

Earlier on Friday Iran summoned Turkey's Ambassador in Tehran Derya Ors over a poem that Erdogan read out during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Ors was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be told Tehran's "harsh condemnation", Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

The envoy was also told that Iran urgently expects an explanation, the statement added.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that the poem Erdogan recited targeted Iran's territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Erdogan attended a victory parade in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

