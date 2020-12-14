Hamas cancels anniversary celebrations due to covid

Hamas yesterday announced yesterday that it would not be holding celebrations to mark its 33rd anniversary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference, Nasim Yassin said the movement would still mark the date of its founding in an effort to confirm that attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause have failed and that the resistance remains active.

Yassin said that Hamas had decided to cancel the central rally this year in order to support the Palestinian people in the fight against coronavirus, calling on all Palestinians to abide by health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

"The founding of Hamas is a turning point in the history of our Palestinian cause," Yassin stressed, noting that this year's anniversary came as the Palestinian cause is facing enormous challenges.

He reiterated that Hamas is committed to the national constants until the liberation of Palestine.

