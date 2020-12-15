Tunisia PM cancels trip to Italy after minister gets covid

Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham El-Mechichi today canceled his visit to Italy after Finance Minister Ali Al-Kali was infected with coronavirus.

"The Minister of Finance… was among the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Hisham El-Mechichi in the visit that was scheduled today to Italy," the Tunisian official news agency quoted Moez Li Din Allah Al-Muqaddam, director of the Prime Minister's office, as saying.

He added: "The analyses conducted in Paris before heading to Italy were positive for [the] Minister … while they were negative for the rest of the delegation."

According to the lieutenant colonel, the prime minister is expected to return to Tunisia in the coming hours, after ending his visit to France, which began on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Tunisia announced that it had recorded 21 deaths and 397 coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 111,758, of which 3,915 patients have died.

