Tunisia official: 'Corruption rates increased during pandemic'

Head of Tunisian National Anti–Corruption Authority (INLUCC) Imed Boukhris announced on Wednesday that corruption rates have increased following the outbreak of coronavirus in Tunisia.

This came in a statement on the sidelines of the fifth conference on combating corruption held by INLUCC in the capital of Tunis, under the slogan: "Fighting Corruption in the Time of the Digital Revolution".

Boukhris confirmed: "Corruption has increased in Tunisia following the outbreak of the coronavirus. All the corrupt are seizing the opportunity to gain illicit wealth at the expense of the nation."

He continued: "Coronavirus vaccines will be few in number, and the corrupt will take advantage of that to get richer and gain more profits," stressing that INLUCC is working on combatting the phenomenon of corruption in Tunisia.

As of Wednesday evening, Tunisia has recorded a total of 105,445 cases of coronavirus, including 3,668 deaths and 80,082 recoveries.

INLUCC was established in November 2011 to replace the Commission of Inquiry into Misappropriation and Corruption, which was formed following the upsurge of the Tunisian revolution.

