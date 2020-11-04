Tunisia seeks help of doctors living abroad to fight Covid-19

Tunisia’s Minister of Health has confirmed that about 3,000 Tunisian doctors living abroad have been asked to return to the country temporarily to help in the struggle against Covid-19. Faouzi Mehdi pointed out that volunteer physicians could be flown to Tunisia via the state airline.

Mehdi explained that his ministry is seeking to attract 300 doctors with the necessary training and skills to cope with the crisis.

The ministry recorded 25 coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, which brings the total number of deaths to 1,483. A further 1,220 new infections were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases to 63,126.

It is noteworthy that the ministry received medical assistance from the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) on Tuesday.

Tunisia: 100 coronavirus-related deaths in 3 days