Tunisia: 100 coronavirus-related deaths in 3 days

Tunisia announced on Friday it had recorded 100 coronavirus-related deaths in three days.

The Tunisian Ministry of Health stated that it had recorded 100 new deaths and 3,751 new infections with the virus.

The ministry said that the aforementioned death toll was recorded on 27, 28 and 29 October, adding that the number of infections rose to 58,029 cases, including 1,253 deaths, without mentioning the number of recoveries.

As of Friday’s noon, the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 45.4 million globally, with 1.1 million fatalities and more than 3.3 million recoveries, according to the Worldometer website, which tracks the virus statistics.

Read: Tunisia imposes nationwide night-time curfew

On Thursday, Tunisia announced a night-time curfew in all governorates, shutting schools and banning inter-regional travel to halt the resurgence of coronavirus. The measure comes in light of the rapid increase in the number of infections and deaths due to the virus.

Following a ministerial meeting which included members of the Covid-19 Control Committee, the government decided to suspend lessons in schools until 8 November, to halt attendance at universities for a period of two weeks and ban demonstrations, starting from today until 15 November.