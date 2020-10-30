Tunisia imposes nationwide night-time curfew

Tunisia yesterday announced a night-time curfew in all governorates, shutting schools and banning inter-regional travel to halt the resurgence of coronavirus.

The measure comes in light of the rapid increase in the number of infections and deaths due to the virus.

Following a ministerial meeting which included members of the Covid-19 Control Committee, the government decided to suspend lessons in schools until 8 November, to halt attendance at universities for a period of two weeks and ban demonstrations, starting from today until 15 November.

The government has also banned gatherings of more than four people in public places, except for on public transport, suspended congregational prayers in mosques and religious spaces until mid-November, and ordered restaurants and cafes to close at 4pm each day.

