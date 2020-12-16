Meshaal: Hamas is holding internal elections soon

Former Hamas Chief Khaled Meshaal announced on Tuesday that his movement is holding internal elections shortly, stating that these elections are held every four years.

In an interview with Al-Resalah newspaper, Meshaal explained: "Hamas renews its shura and executive councils every four years."

He added: "The internal elections have been treated as a holy issue by Hamas, believing this is the legal way to lead and run the movement based on the choice of its basis and depth."

Meshaal noted that the internal elections will be held in the coming months and all of its institutions will be renewed, emphasising that: "Any elected leadership is trusted and respected by everyone."

Meanwhile, he said that his movement, in cooperation with other national partners, has maintained Palestinian constants, including Jerusalem and the right of return.

Meshaal reiterated that Hamas is open to all Palestinian factions and has cooperated with them on the basis of partnership and resistance.

The senior Hamas official called on the Islamic and national parties in the Arab world not to provide a cover to normalising ties with the Israeli occupation, confirming that normalisers lie to their people about the outcomes of forging ties with the Israeli occupation.

He also confirmed that the movement is dealing with international and regional changes wisely, highlighting that the movement puts faith in the awareness of the Palestinian people and the Arab peoples.

Commenting on the reports of a prisoner swap deal with the Israeli occupation, Meshaal affirmed that the remarks of the Israeli officials about a prisoner swap deal are not factual, stressing that no progress has been made on this issue.

Meshaal described the performance of the Palestinian political institutions as "weak", noting that this has increased the Palestinian divide and that the solution is to restructure these organisations.