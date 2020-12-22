Portuguese / Spanish / English

Nigeria pirates release Lebanon, Egypt hostages

The Nigerian Navy Special forces pretend to arrest pirates on F375 Germinal French Frigate in a stage managed operations during the five-day joint military exercise between Nigeria and French navy codenamed Grand African NEMO (Navy Exercise Maritime Operations) in Nigerian waters on November 1, 2019. - The Nigerian Navy has participated in a five-day multinational military exercise codenamed Grand African NEMO (Navy Exercise Maritime Operations), and with a joint naval drills with the French counterpart designed to support regional navies and allied nations to check criminal activities and perfect strategies in tackling maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced the release of three of its citizens who had been kidnapped by Nigerian pirates off the coast of Nigeria in late November.

The ministry said in a statement that it had learned of the news through its Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab.The envoy said the men were in good health and will return to Lebanon as soon as their departure procedures are completed.

Lebanese Elnashra news site reported that Diab had informed the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the caretaker government, Charbel Wahba, that the pirates have released the three Lebanese crew members of the Milano 1 cargo ship.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Al-Kout, the Lebanese owner of the Milano 1 cargo ship on which the three Lebanese men were working, told Youm7 newspaper that the ship's ten crew members including two Egyptians had been freed.

Earlier this month, Nigerian pirates demanded $1.3 million in exchange for the crew's release. No details have been revealed as to whether or not a ransom was paid.

